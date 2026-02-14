Catriona Gray on breakup with Sam Milby: “He wasn’t ready”

Beauty queen-turned-actress Catriona Gray opened up about her broken engagement to Sam Milby, revealing that the split happened because he “wasn’t ready” for the level of commitment their relationship demanded.

In an interview with Karen Davila, Catriona said the heartbreak came after Milby realized he couldn’t fully commit, despite having proposed.

“There was a point in our relationship where I think he just realized that he wasn’t ready to take it to the stage of commitment that we were on, because he had proposed,” she said.

She admitted she tried her best to make the relationship work but was blindsided by his uncertainty.

“I really tried to make it work. So, I was willing to just—siguro, when you love someone, you’re willing to understand them. Pero, it got to a point na, at that age, and what we’ve been through, and hindi ka pa rin sure, I think that’s an answer,” she added.

Despite the pain, Catriona said she chose herself and remains hopeful for love, marriage, and starting a family.

“I wanna have a family. I wanna get married, and I’d love to be a mom someday. So, I really want a partner who values me and sees that future too. Ayokong ma-wait around for someone to figure out,” she said.

She also shared that therapy helped her heal over the past two years. “Now, I’m so much better… I feel like I came back home to myself. The version of me now, I’m the healthiest I’ve ever been,” Catriona said.

Catriona and Milby remain civil, often running into each other at events under the same talent management agency. She still believes in love despite the setback, saying, “If you have a bad experience with a guy or two, you shouldn’t allow that to reframe or change how you see love.”

The couple had announced their engagement in February 2023 after three years of dating, but on February 19, 2025, Milby confirmed they had called it quits.