Don’t miss Air Supply’s 50th anniversary concert in Dubai this January

Legendary soft rock duo Air Supply will bring their 50th Anniversary Celebration Tour to Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Thursday, January 30, 2026.

Filipinos in the UAE can look forward to a throwback night with the songs that defined the 1980s, including classics like “Lost in Love,” “Two Less Lonely People in the World,” and “All Out of Love.”

The 50th Anniversary Celebration Tour will feature Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock performing with their full band, bringing timeless hits and fan favorites to the stage.

This milestone year will also include new projects such as a biopic titled All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story, a Broadway musical called Lost in Love, an autobiography, a special vinyl compilation, and their upcoming 18th studio album A Matter of Time.

Air Supply have sold over 20 million copies of their first three albums and Greatest Hits collection, and songs like “Sweet Dreams” and “Making Love Out of Nothing At All” continue to receive millions of radio plays, making the Dubai concert a chance for Filipinos abroad to relive the music that has connected generations.

Tickets for the concert will be available through LiveNation.me and Coca-Cola-Arena.com.