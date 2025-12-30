EntertainmentLatest NewsNews

Andrea Brillantes tops Filipina entries in TC Candler’s “100 Most Beautiful Faces” 2025

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 hours ago

Filipina actress Andrea Brillantes has once again gained international recognition for her beauty, ranking fourth on TC Candler and The Independent Critics’ 2025 “100 Most Beautiful Faces” list. This makes her the highest-ranked Filipina this year, after previously taking the top spot in 2024.

Other Filipinas featured in the list include Alexa Ilacad (37th), Liza Soberano (40th), Hyacinth Callado (49th), Janine Gutierrez (57th), Gehlee Dangca of UNIS (66th), Kai Montinola (69th), Kim Chiu (82nd), Jas Dudley-Scales (88th), and Aiah Arceta of BINI (99th).

The top spot this year went to Rosé, solo artist and main vocalist of Blackpink. The rest of the Top 10 includes Sydney Sweeney, BabyMonster’s Pharita, Whitney Peak, Deva Cassel, Becky Armstrong, aespa’s Karina, Sitala, and Dasha Taran.

On the male side, Kyler Chua of HORI7ON is the only Filipino to make it to TC Candler and The Independent Critics’ “100 Most Handsome Faces of 2025,” ranking 30th. This marks Chua’s second appearance on the list.

Chinese actor and singer Zhang Zhehan topped the men’s list, followed in the Top 10 by Jacob Elordi, Ayden Sng, Henry Cavill, Yu Menglong, Halil Ibrahim Ceyhan, V of BTS, Chris Hemsworth, Lucien Laviscount, and Ni-ki of Enhypen.

Each year, TC Candler and The Independent Critics highlight global beauty through their “100 Most Beautiful Faces” and “100 Most Handsome Faces” lists, emphasizing that beauty transcends race and conventional standards of perfection.

