Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel prepares homemade lumpia for Christmas

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel celebrated Christmas like a true Filipino, sharing a glimpse of her family holiday preparations on Instagram.

In a candid video, R’Bonney showed herself cooking lumpia for the family Christmas dinner. While her brother had asked her to air-fry his frozen lumpia, she opted for the classic deep-fried method. She also made additional lumpia from scratch, wrapping them herself.

Going around the dinner table, she asked everyone how the lumpia tasted, and her Filipino father gave it a thumbs up: “Very good!”

R’Bonney also revealed she had hidden a secret stash for herself but later discovered someone had already eaten it. “I didn’t try the lumpia, but apparently it was a hit,” she said.

In November, R’Bonney hit one million followers on Instagram, a milestone highlighted by Miss Universe president Raul Rocha, who compared her following to other titleholders, including reigning queen Fatima Bosch.

After spending most of 2024 in the Philippines, R’Bonney returned home to Texas in October. During her stay, she immersed herself in Filipino culture, sampling street food, practicing her “tawad” skills in Divisoria, and experiencing local transportation by riding jeepneys and motorcycle taxis.