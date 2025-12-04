Ahtisa Manalo moves on from Miss Universe 2025 controversies

Ahtisa Manalo said she is leaving behind all controversies surrounding the Miss Universe 2025 competition, which also marked the conclusion of her 18-year pageantry career.

In an interview, the Quezon beauty queen said she was fully focused on giving her best performance on the Miss Universe stage in Bangkok, Thailand, and was largely unaware of the online controversies at the time.

Asked about the rigging allegations circulating online, Ahtisa said she would not believe them without confirmation.

“Nangyari na. There will always be things in life na hindi natin nagugustuhan ang resulta. And that goes for everything, even in this competition. And to me, tapos na siya. Wala na tayong magagawa dun. Let’s just move on with our lives,” Manalo said.

The beauty queen also clarified that she was never offered the Miss Universe Asia 2025 title.

Ahtisa ended her Miss Universe 2025 journey as third runner-up and returned to the Philippines in late November. She was greeted by fans and supporters during a homecoming parade.

Mexico’s Fatima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025.