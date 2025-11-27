Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch responds to online hate: ‘I will not back down’

Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch said she will not let hate comments and threats affect her reign as the new pageant queen.

In a series of Instagram stories written in Spanish, Bosch shared screenshots of online attacks and death threats sent to her. She emphasized that such negativity will not define her.

“Today, I am here to say something with absolute clarity: no attack will make me kneel, no insult will extinguish my purpose,” she wrote, as translated by Google.

Bosch added: “Because when one woman raises her voice, we all raise our voices. When one woman resists, we all resist. When one woman wins, she paves the way for thousands more. My victory is a reminder that women are resilient, capable, and powerful.”

She said she will use her platform to amplify women’s voices. “I will not back down, I will not hide, and I will not ask permission to shine. Because when one woman stands firm against hate, she paves the way for thousands more.”

The 2025 Miss Universe pageant has been marked by controversies, including a pre-sashing incident involving Bosch and Thai businessman and Miss Universe executive director Nawat Itsaragrisil, as well as changes in judges and resignations.