Miss Universe president Raul Rocha says he is “fed up,” considers selling pageant

Miss Universe Organization President Raul Rocha admitted he is “fed up” and is considering selling the pageant amid ongoing controversies.

In an interview with Mexican journalist about the November 21 coronation, Rocha said in Spanish that he is “looking for someone to pass [the pageant] on to.” He described it as a “relay race” and questioned, “Who do I pass the baton to?”

When asked about his decision, Rocha said, “It’s just that I’m so fed up… I’m so fed up with all the talk. I don’t lend myself to that kind of thing.”

Rocha added that “everyone wants to have an opinion” about the Miss Universe business, criticizing interference in his decisions on hiring and management.

The 74th Miss Universe pageant has faced several controversies this year, including pre-pageant walkouts, disappointment over the winner, a winning queen’s resignation, and allegations of rigging. Rocha has addressed these allegations.

Mexico’s Fatima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe, besting 120 other candidates, while Philippine representative Ahtisa Manalo finished as 3rd runner-up.