Issa Pressman says she asked Nadine Lustre’s “blessing” before publicly confirming relationship with James Reid

Issa Pressman shared that she reached out to Nadine Lustre before going public with her relationship with James Reid, saying she wanted to show respect for Reid and Lustre’s past.

In her first tell-all interview with journalist Karen Davila, Pressman recalled texting Lustre ahead of their public appearance as a couple.

“Before we went out in public, I messaged Nadine. Of course, out of respect for them, I told her, ‘We started dating. I really want to see where this is gonna go,’” Pressman said. “She was so kind [and replied], ‘Good morning. To be honest, that’s been a lifetime ago, but I appreciate you telling me. I wish you guys the best of luck.’”

Pressman said that after receiving Lustre’s response, she and Reid felt free to make their relationship public. Their first public outing was at a Harry Styles concert.

“It was casual, nothing to hide. Suddenly, all the bashing came again,” she said.

Pressman had long been rumored as the third party in Reid and Lustre’s 2020 breakup, allegations she maintained were untrue. She noted that Reid had been single for two years and had even dated someone else before they began seeing each other.

Reid and Pressman confirmed their relationship in 2023.

Pressman, who opened up about her struggles with cyberbullying, depression, and self-harm, said she attempted several times to end her relationship with Reid because of the online attacks.

“I gave up so many times. I tried to leave so many times. He never ever gave up,” she said, breaking down in tears.

“Ayoko na, wala na akong gana sa life. But he never really left, no matter how ugly it got. It made us so much stronger. The more they pulled us apart, the closer we got.”