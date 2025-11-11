Pop icons A1 and global acoustic sensation Music Travel Love perform for the first time on the same night

For the first time ever chart-topping pop icons A1 and global acoustic duo Music Travel Love will take the stage on the same night at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday 28 March 2026 to create an unforgettable evening of nostalgia, connection, and emotion for fans.

With high demand expected, fans are encouraged to stay ahead of the crowd through a three-day ticketing rollout. Starting Tuesday 11th November at 8:30am, dedicated fans can register for exclusive pre-sale access at www.coca-cola-arena.com. Those who register will gain early access when the pre-sale launches on Thursday 13th November at 8:30am for 24 hours only. General on sale opens on Friday 14th November at 8:30am. Early registration is strongly recommended.

For one special night only, fans will be treated to an extraordinary musical journey that bridges generations – from the pop anthems that defined their teenage years to the soothing harmonies that capture hearts today.

This all-seated concert will take audiences from dancing in their bedrooms to singing along under the stars, celebrating the enduring power of music to unite people through memory and emotion.

With all seats available from AED 195 to AED 455, the show promises a spectacular live experience in one of the region’s most iconic venues and at a very affordable price.

A1, the beloved British-Norwegian pop group behind timeless hits including Everytime, Caught in the Middle, and Like a Rose, continue to inspire global audiences with their high-energy performances and unmistakable harmonies. With a career spanning more than two decades, they remain one of Europe’s most successful boy bands, selling millions of records worldwide and earning a dedicated fanbase across Asia and beyond.

Joining them for this one-off experience are Canadian twin brothers Bob and Clint Moffatt – better known as Music Travel Love – whose acoustic storytelling has captivated millions around the world. Formerly part of The Moffatts, the duo’s globe-spanning performances and cinematic videos blend music, travel, and family, amassing more than 25 million followers and billions of online views. Their soothing harmonies and heartfelt performances promise an unforgettable atmosphere of connection and calm.

Presented by All Things Live Middle East, the concert will showcase two unforgettable performances – from the electric energy of A1’s chart-toppers to the reflective calm of Music Travel Love’s acoustic artistry. It’s a night designed for sing-along nostalgia, laughter, and shared joy – an experience that invites fans to relive memories while creating new ones.

A1, who last performed in Dubai in 2023 said: “Performing in Dubai is always incredible — the energy, the atmosphere, and the connection with the crowd. Our songs have created so many memories for our fans, and this show will be a chance to relive those moments together. We can’t wait to bring that feeling back to Dubai, along with Music Travel Love, for what is going to be a very special night”

Bob Moffatt of Music Travel Love added: “Our songs are about love, life, and shared experiences – the soundtrack to people’s lives. We can’t wait to share the stage with A1 and create something truly memorable for everyone in the arena.”

Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East, concluded: “We’re thrilled to welcome A1 and Music Travel Love for what promises to be a truly memorable night. Presenting two acts with such loyal fanbases and on the same night reflects our commitment to hosting shows that unite artists and their communities through world-class entertainment.”

The concert is part of an exciting season of events at Coca-Cola Arena, with tickets going on sale in early November at www.coca-cola-arena.com, just in time for the October payday and Christmas gifting season. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for what is sure to be a sell-out show.