Elias J.TV Band confirms Dubai stop for “Ouhahay” concert following Abu Dhabi announcement

After delighting fans with news of their upcoming show in Abu Dhabi, the Elias J.TV Band has officially announced that their “Ouhahay” concert will also make its way to Dubai.

The band is set to perform on January 11, 2026, at Barasti Beach, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina.

The Dubai leg, directed by Arnold Alvarez, promises an evening of pure island rhythm and Filipino musical artistry. Joining Elias J.TV on stage are the Cebuana Twins, with special guest Kate Brios.

Elias J.TV rose to fame for his captivating performances that fuse reggae beats with the vibrant spirit of Mindanao, with their viral videos attracting millions of fans across social media.

The concert is presented by Luxurist CBM House Events, MAG Events, and Al Faj Auto Accessories, aiming to recreate the warmth of Filipino island culture in one of Dubai’s most iconic beachside venues.

Abu Dhabi concert

The organizers first revealed the Abu Dhabi leg of the tour earlier this month. The concert will take place on January 9, 2026, at 321 Sports, Hudariyat, promising an energetic night of live music and tropical beats, marking the band’s debut in the UAE.

Tickets for the Abu Dhabi show are now available, starting at AED 99, via tinyurl.com/Ticketavailable. Details for ticket sales for the Dubai leg will be announced soon.

