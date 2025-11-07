Netflix and Sony reportedly planning “KPop Demon Hunters” sequel

A Huntrix comeback might be on the way,

According to reports, Netflix and Sony are in advanced talks to produce a sequel to “KPop Demon Hunters,” set for release in 2029.

There’s no confirmation yet on whether the sequel will premiere in theaters or be released exclusively on Netflix.

The original film remains Netflix’s most-watched movie of all time, with over 236 million views since its release in June. Its soundtrack also made history, becoming the first to feature four songs simultaneously in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10.

“KPop Demon Hunters” follows Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, members of the idol group Huntrix, who secretly work as demon hunters protecting their fans from supernatural threats.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the film captured global audiences with its catchy hits like “Golden,” “Soda Pop,” “What It Sounds Like,” “Your Idol,” and “Takedown.”