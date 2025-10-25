Kuya Kim Atienza calls for kindness following daughter Emman’s passing

Television host Kuya Kim Atienza has urged the public to show more kindness and compassion in their daily lives following the death of his 19-year-old daughter, Emman.

In a heartfelt social media post, Atienza reminded his followers:

“Compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life.”

The message came shortly after the Atienza family announced on Friday, October 24, the unexpected passing of Emman.

The following day, Kuya Kim shared a touching video of Emman singing “Sailor Song” by Gigi Perez inside a recording studio, quoting a verse from the Bible in his caption: “The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised.”

Messages of support and prayers have poured in for Kuya Kim and his family as they mourn their loss and continue to inspire others through faith and kindness.