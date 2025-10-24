TV Host Kim Atienza, family mourn the loss of daughter Emman

TV host Kim Atienza and his family are grieving the loss of his daughter, Emmanuelle “Emman” Atienza, who passed away at 19 years old.

Emman’s mother, Felicia Atienza, confirmed her daughter’s death on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 24, honoring her as a source of “joy, laughter, and love.”

“It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman. She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her,” Felicia wrote.

The post highlighted Emman’s openness about her mental health journey, noting how she inspired others to speak up and seek help.

“Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone,” the family said.

They encouraged others to honor Emman’s memory by embracing the values she lived by: “compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness.”

Emman was the second of Kim and Felicia’s three children. As of now, the family has not released details regarding the cause of her death or funeral arrangements.

Emman had previously gained attention online, including last year when she responded to criticism over a ₱133,000 dinner video with friends. She defended her family’s right to enjoy their earnings, saying, “Even if I had paid that much, even if we did have that much money, it is our choice and our freedom to do what we want with money that we earned.”

She also addressed public scrutiny about her family’s political connections, clarifying that her parents are self-made and financially independent.

“I wanna make it so clear that my immediate family — my sister, my brother, me, my mom, my dad — do not get financial support of any means from that side of the family. My mom is the breadwinner, meaning she brings home the money, and her family is not in any way, shape, or form related to politicians,” she said in August.

Kim Atienza, popularly known as “Kuya Kim,” is a veteran television personality, best known as a weather presenter and host on ABS-CBN and GMA programs, while his wife Felicia is an educator and entrepreneur.