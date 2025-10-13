Lea Salonga joins Broadway Cares Board of Trustees

Filipina Broadway icon Lea Salonga has added another achievement to her illustrious career, joining the Board of Trustees of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The organization announced its newest board members on Friday, October 10 (PH time). Joining Salonga are Sara Bareilles, Jeff T. Daniel, Andrew Flatt, J. Harrison Ghee, Joshua Henry, John Johnson, and Greg Nobile.

“This extraordinary group of artists, industry leaders, and theatrical visionaries have long been shaping our industry and uplifting Broadway Cares through their passion and dedication,” said Executive Director Danny Whitman in a statement shared on Broadway Cares’ official Instagram page.

Board of Trustees President and The Shubert Organization Chairman and CEO praised the new members, saying their “talent and diverse perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to grow Broadway Cares’ fundraising and grantmaking efforts.”

According to broadwaycares.org, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS serves as “the philanthropic heart of Broadway,” helping individuals nationwide gain access to lifesaving medications, healthcare, nutritious meals, counseling, and emergency financial assistance.

Salonga’s appointment comes just months after another career milestone, the announcement that she receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.