Beauty queen Emma Tiglao showcases outfit handcrafted by persons deprived of liberty

Filipina beauty queen Emma Tiglao is showcasing more than just her elegance at the Miss Grand International 2025 pageant, she’s proudly bringing Filipino culture and craftsmanship to the global stage.

Before her closed-door interview, the Pampanga native shared a taste of home by giving the judges boxes of polvoron, a popular Filipino delicacy.

Tiglao said her mother and sister prepared the sweet treats, while her father helped personalize the packaging.

Adding to her cultural statement, Tiglao wore a white pantsuit and tube top adorned with the traditional solihiya pattern, a design commonly seen in Filipino furniture such as chairs and screens. The ensemble reimagines Filipiniana with a modern twist.

During her interview, Tiglao revealed the deeper meaning behind her outfit: “It’s made by persons deprived of liberty,” she said, referring to the inmates who crafted the piece.

On Instagram, she shared that the attire was “handcrafted by the resident basket weaver inmates of BJMP San Fernando City Jail,” and designed by Rich Sabinian.

“This outfit reminds me of the strength, creativity, and resilience that define us as Filipinos,” she wrote.

Tiglao is currently in Thailand representing the Philippines at Miss Grand International 2025. The coronation night is set for October 18.