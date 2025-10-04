Singer Nicole Scherzinger celebrates her Filipino roots during Palawan visit

Filipino-American singer Nicole Scherzinger expressed her awe at the natural beauty of Palawan and her pride in having Filipino heritage.

Scherzinger shared an Instagram clip showing her swimming in the island’s clear turquoise waters, captioning it, “Imagine having blood that ties you to a place this breathtaking,” and tagging it with #Philippines.

Fans and celebrity friends flooded the comments with praise. Singer Natasha Bedingfield wrote, “Wow,” while actress Kakai Bautista commented, “The Philippines love you.”

Scherzinger, whose father is Filipino and mother Hawaiian, has often spoken about her pride in her Filipino roots. In past interviews, the former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman described her Filipino heritage as an essential part of her identity.

The 47-year-old performer first rose to fame as the lead vocalist of The Pussycat Dolls, known for hits like “Don’t Cha,” “Stickwitu,” and “Buttons.”

She recently earned critical acclaim for her Tony Award-winning performance as Norma Desmond in the musical revival of Sunset Boulevard and previously appeared as Penny in the 2017 remake of Dirty Dancing.