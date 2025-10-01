Pia Wurtzbach returns to Paris Fashion Week runway

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach once again walked the runway for a French beauty brand during Paris Fashion Week, joining international stars such as Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, and Simone Ashley.

Wurtzbach stunned in a red off-shoulder, high-slit gown, as seen in a video she shared on Instagram.

“Back on the Le Défilé runway with [L’Oréal] and it feels so empowering!” she wrote.

The Filipina beauty queen first graced the brand’s Paris runway in 2024, becoming the first Filipina to do so.

“To walk alongside women from all over the world and carry the Philippines with me? That’s the real honor,” she said, highlighting the show’s theme, “Liberty, Equality, Sisterhood.”

Her post drew praises from fellow celebrities Megan Young, Gabbi Garcia, Isabelle Daza, and Saab Magalona.

Before Paris, Wurtzbach also attended several shows at Milan Fashion Week, as seen in her earlier social media updates.