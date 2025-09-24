Mika Salamanca apologizes over past ties with Kitty Duterte

“Pinoy Big Brother” Big Winner Mika Salamanca apologized after old videos of her with former president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, Veronica “Kitty” Duterte, resurfaced online.

Clips showed Salamanca dancing and joining social media trends with Kitty Duterte. While the videos were no longer on Salamanca’s page, netizens reuploaded them, sparking criticism.

On X (formerly Twitter), Salamanca said she was sorry for her “questionable choices of friends” during the lowest point of her life.

“I understand where the disappointment and frustration are coming from, and I am truly sorry. If I can only say one thing about this, I assure you that I stand and will always stand with the people,” she wrote.

She admitted her past mistakes but stressed that she continued to speak up about her beliefs regardless of who she was with. Salamanca has also unfollowed Duterte on Instagram.

The reality show winner, recently crowned alongside Brent Manalo, was spotted at the Sept. 21 anti-corruption rally in Quezon City.