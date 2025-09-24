EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Mika Salamanca apologizes over past ties with Kitty Duterte

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

“Pinoy Big Brother” Big Winner Mika Salamanca apologized after old videos of her with former president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, Veronica “Kitty” Duterte, resurfaced online.

Clips showed Salamanca dancing and joining social media trends with Kitty Duterte. While the videos were no longer on Salamanca’s page, netizens reuploaded them, sparking criticism.

On X (formerly Twitter), Salamanca said she was sorry for her “questionable choices of friends” during the lowest point of her life.

“I understand where the disappointment and frustration are coming from, and I am truly sorry. If I can only say one thing about this, I assure you that I stand and will always stand with the people,” she wrote.

She admitted her past mistakes but stressed that she continued to speak up about her beliefs regardless of who she was with. Salamanca has also unfollowed Duterte on Instagram.

The reality show winner, recently crowned alongside Brent Manalo, was spotted at the Sept. 21 anti-corruption rally in Quezon City.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

italy

Italy-based Filipino rhythmic gymnast bags 3 medals in Turin

2 hours ago
mark jackson

NBA Legend Mark Jackson: Filipinos can look beyond just playing in the NBA, they should look to star in it

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 46

Heart Evangelista skips fashion week amid PH issues

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 45

Kuwait boosts oil production capacity to 3.2 million barrels per day

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button