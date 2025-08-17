EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

KOSTCON Dubai offers 30% off tickets for K-drama fans

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Dubai is about to experience a K-drama concert like no other, and now fans can enjoy it with a 30% discount on tickets.

KOSTCON Dubai, happening on September 5, 2025, promises to bring the best of K-drama soundtracks and performances to life, making it one of the most anticipated events for Korean entertainment enthusiasts in the UAE. The concert is designed especially for K-drama lovers, featuring unforgettable OSTs, powerful vocal performances, and stunning stage visuals that capture the same emotions and magic found in their favorite series.

With the limited-time 30% off promotion, fans have even more reason to secure their seats early. Whether attending with friends or family, this special offer makes it easier to experience the concert that brings the world of K-dramas to the stage in Dubai.

8b2e2072 9b86 4ad3 8e22 4ba2fcc9aeac

KOSTCON is more than just a show. It is a full celebration of music, stories, and culture that have captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Dubai’s vibrant cultural scene and passionate fanbase make it the perfect host for this spectacular event, offering audiences a chance to relive their favorite K-drama moments while creating new memories together.

Tickets are available now at coca-cola-arena.com/music/1249/kostcon-korean-ost-concert. Fans are encouraged to book soon to take advantage of the discount before tickets sell out.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 11 2

GMA, ABS-CBN executives meet with First Lady for ‘exciting project’

18 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 12 2

Trump to meet Zelenskyy at White House to discuss Ukraine peace plan

18 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 10 1

UAE conducts 72nd humanitarian airdrop for Gaza

19 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 9 1

UAE, Finland sign MoU to boost cooperation in meteorology, polar research

19 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button