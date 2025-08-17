KOSTCON Dubai offers 30% off tickets for K-drama fans

Dubai is about to experience a K-drama concert like no other, and now fans can enjoy it with a 30% discount on tickets.

KOSTCON Dubai, happening on September 5, 2025, promises to bring the best of K-drama soundtracks and performances to life, making it one of the most anticipated events for Korean entertainment enthusiasts in the UAE. The concert is designed especially for K-drama lovers, featuring unforgettable OSTs, powerful vocal performances, and stunning stage visuals that capture the same emotions and magic found in their favorite series.

With the limited-time 30% off promotion, fans have even more reason to secure their seats early. Whether attending with friends or family, this special offer makes it easier to experience the concert that brings the world of K-dramas to the stage in Dubai.

KOSTCON is more than just a show. It is a full celebration of music, stories, and culture that have captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Dubai’s vibrant cultural scene and passionate fanbase make it the perfect host for this spectacular event, offering audiences a chance to relive their favorite K-drama moments while creating new memories together.

Tickets are available now at coca-cola-arena.com/music/1249/kostcon-korean-ost-concert. Fans are encouraged to book soon to take advantage of the discount before tickets sell out.