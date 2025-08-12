EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kris Aquino to undergo six-month preventive isolation in Tarlac

Leana Bernardo

Kris Aquino announced she will enter preventive isolation for six months as she undergoes treatment for multiple autoimmune diseases.

In an Instagram post on August 11, Aquino said she has another infusion session in six days, one of the strongest autoimmune immunosuppressants, alongside other medications that will “totally wipe out” her immunity.

She will be staying at her family’s compound in Tarlac, fondly called “Alto” by her Cojuangco relatives, after spending nearly two months at a private beach property.

The TV host and actress shared that her decision to keep a low profile on social media was intentional, citing the worsening of her health condition.

Aquino revealed that her autoimmune diseases have increased to 11, adding that she faces life-threatening ailments.

She also gave updates on her sons. Her eldest, Josh, is temporarily living with a cousin, while her youngest, Bimby, continues to care for her.

Aquino recently made headlines in July after revealing she had gained weight, reaching 112 pounds, her heaviest so far since her health struggles began.

