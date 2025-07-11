Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala spark online buzz over alleged Australia trip

Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala are once again the subject of online speculation after alleged photos of the two at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) circulated on social media.

According to online sources, both were reportedly headed to Australia although they were seen at the airport at different times.

There has been no confirmation as to whether they traveled together or planned to meet abroad.

Rumors linking Kathryn and Mayor Alcala first surfaced in December 2023, when reports claimed the two had started seeing each other.

Speculation reignited last month after a Reddit user posted on the “Chika PH” thread that the two were allegedly spotted in Bonifacio Global City.

During the ABS-CBN Ball in April, Bernardo was asked about her relationship status to which she replied that she was single.