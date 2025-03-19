Mattel unveils ‘Manananggal’ doll in its newest collection

A manananggal-inspired doll has landed on toy shelves!

Mattel has unveiled the Corazon Marikit Doll inspired by the manananggal—a mythical creature known for separating its upper body from its lower half—under its Monster High Designer Series.

A tribute to Philippine folklore and fashion, this limited-edition doll showcases traditional Filipino-inspired attire and accesories, adorned with intricate foil prints, embroidered bat-like wings, and elegant fringe details—capturing both the eerie allure and timeless beauty of the legend.

“This manananggal maven brings Filipino fashion and folklore to life, decked out in foil prints, fringe, and embroidered batwings. With a body that separates in two, she’s ready to take flight,” Mattel wrote in an Instagram post.

Adding to its uniqueness is its innovative two-part packaging, designed to showcase the doll’s supernatural nature. With built-in levers and a specialized stand, collectors can slide the upper body up and down or rotate the lower body.

“She’ll arrive in our most innovative, two-part packaging design yet. Move levers up and down to display her in multiple fearsome poses,” Mattel added.

Priced at $75 (approximately PHP 4,200), the Corazon Marikit Doll is available exclusively at MattelCreations.com.

Would you dare bring this manananggal doll into your collection?