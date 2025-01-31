Small Laude mourns death of father Andres Eduardo

Socialite and vlogger Small Laude has announced the passing of her father, Andres Eduardo, popularly known as “Daddeh” on social media.

Laude shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, as she posted a black-and-white photo of herself hugging her father while he was in a hospital bed.

“I can’t believe you’re gone. I’m so heartbroken. Rest well, Daddeh,” she wrote in an Instagram story, which was reshared by her sister, businesswoman Alice Eduardo.

In a separate post, Laude also reposted a short video to honor her father’s memory, saying, “I miss you so much. Heaven gained an angel, rest easy, Daddeh.”

Laude had frequently featured her father in her content, offering her audience a look into their close family bond. No official cause of death has been shared at this time.