EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings star in ‘Sosyal Climbers’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Netflix Philippines

MaThon fans will be treated with love and laughter in a film starring on-screen partners Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings next month.

Directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, “Sosyal Climbers” is a romantic comedy movie that follows Jessa and Ray, two wannabe socialites who were scammed and, in turn, will swindle the wealthy out of their fortune.

The characters of Racal and Jennings will embody fake identities to reach their goal of becoming rich.

The movie will be out on streaming platform Netflix on Feb. 27.

While waiting for the upcoming film, fans of the love team may enjoy the series “Incognito,” also available on Netflix, which they are part of.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

west ph sea reuters

Marcos to China: Stop West PH Sea provocations, I’ll return US Typhon Missiles

29 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 01 30 at 1.36.08 PM

‘POOHKIE’ to showcase Filipino talent and humor live in Dubai

31 mins ago
Edcel Lagman

Albay Representative Edcel Lagman dies at 82

56 mins ago
PagIBIG Artwork for PR2025 02

Pag-IBIG Fund launches “1 Plus 1 Raffle Promo” to bring in more OFWs, self-employed members

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button