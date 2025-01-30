Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings star in ‘Sosyal Climbers’

MaThon fans will be treated with love and laughter in a film starring on-screen partners Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings next month.

Directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, “Sosyal Climbers” is a romantic comedy movie that follows Jessa and Ray, two wannabe socialites who were scammed and, in turn, will swindle the wealthy out of their fortune.

The characters of Racal and Jennings will embody fake identities to reach their goal of becoming rich.

The movie will be out on streaming platform Netflix on Feb. 27.

While waiting for the upcoming film, fans of the love team may enjoy the series “Incognito,” also available on Netflix, which they are part of.