West End and Broadway star casting announced for Abu Dhabi Premiere of Les Misérables: Arena Spectacular

Cameron Mackintosh, in association with Nick Grace Management, are delighted to announce full casting for the World Tour of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Misérables: Arena Spectacular, which will be heading to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, Yas Island for a strictly limited season from 10-20 April 2025 with a cast and orchestra of over 65. This marks the first time that the world’s most famous musical, Les Misérables, will be performed in Abu Dhabi. Tickets are available today via etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net.

Proactiv Entertainment has partnered up with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, to bring the beloved production to the capital for the first time.

Les Misérables: Arena Spectacular brings together a talented company of acclaimed West End and Broadway performers, including Killian Donnelly (Les Misérables, Kinky Boots, The Phantom of the Opera) as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends) as Javert, Luke Kempner (Les Misérables, Avenue Q, South Pacific) as Thénardier, Linzi Hateley (original Mrs Banks in Mary Poppins, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Mamma Mia!) as Madame Thénardier, Rachelle Ann Go as Fantine (Les Misérables, Miss Saigon and who was last seen in Abu Dhabi as Eliza Hamilton in the acclaimed international tour of Hamilton), Beatrice Penny-Touré (The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends) as Cosette, Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends) as Marius, James D. Gish (Wicked, Les Misérables) as Enjolras and Earl Carpenter (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, We Will Rock You) as Bishop of Digne. Casting for the role of Éponine to be announced soon.

The company is completed by Jonathon Bentley, Rebecca Bolton, Olivia Brereton, Amelia Broadway, Michael Burgen, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Beth Curnock, Shaun Dalton, Jade Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Harry Dunnett, Louis Emmanuel, Charlie Geoghegan, Harry Grant Smith, Connor Jones, Daniel Koek, Caleb Lagayan, Abel Law, Adam Robert Lewis, Georgie Lovatt, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Zabrina Norry, Lisa Peace, Ciaran Rodger, Jo Stephenson, Geddy Stringer, Helen Walsh and Owain Williams.

Theo Hills, Leo Humphreys, and Dexter Pulling will alternate the role of Gavroche with Sophia Duffie, Maisie Mac Maho,n and India Mills alternating the role of Little Cosette.

Les Misérables: Arena Spectacular opened in September 2024 and has played to sold-out Arenas and standing ovations in 14 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe. Expanded from the hugely successful Les Misérables The Staged Concert, which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End, it features an extraordinary new design specifically created for larger venues and includes a company of over 110 actors, musicians ,and crew.

“A blockbuster on steroids—the atmosphere is somewhere between a rock concert and a football match!”

—THE TIMES

“This superb production marches on!”

—THE TELEGRAPH

“If you can still get a ticket for this show, it will be a miracle, but if you have any kind of hotline to the heavens, get ringing now!”

—SCOTLAND’S DAILY RECORD

Boublil and Schönberg’s magnificent iconic score of Les Misérables includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House, and many more. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.