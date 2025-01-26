Celebrities mourn passing of Gloria Romero

Celebrities paid tribute to ‘Queen of Philippine Cinema’ Gloria Romero who passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25. She was 91.

“Tita Glo wasn’t just an icon; she was a guiding light for so many of us,” said actress and former ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio.

She also reminisced about the time she had the chance to work with the movie and television icon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charo Santos- Concio (@charosantos)

“It’s Showtime” host Amy Perez also mourns the death of her “Palibhasa Lalake” co-star.

Romero and Perez portrayed mother and daughter in the ABS-CBN sitcom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMY PEREZ (@amypcastillo)

On her X page, Barbie Forteza also shared her grief and gratitude, expressing pride in having had the opportunity to work with Romero.

“This is so heartbreaking. Buong buhay ko pong ipagmamalaki na nakatrabaho ko po kayo. Rest in paradise, Ms. Gloria Romero,” she wrote.

This is so heartbreaking 💔 Buong buhay ko pong ipagmamalaki na nakatrabaho ko po kayo. Rest in paradise, Ms. Gloria Romero 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/lzVAQnrFeL — Barbie Forteza (@dealwithBARBIE) January 25, 2025

Cherry Pie Picache also penned a heartfelt tribute to the veteran actress.

“I love you Tita Glo. Rest now in the loving arms of our Father and His perpetual light shine upon you. Heaven will definitely shine brighter with one of the most beautiful soul, being home,” she said.