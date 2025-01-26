EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Celebrities mourn passing of Gloria Romero

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: amypcastillo/IG and Barbie Forteza/X

Celebrities paid tribute to ‘Queen of Philippine Cinema’ Gloria Romero who passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25. She was 91.

“Tita Glo wasn’t just an icon; she was a guiding light for so many of us,” said actress and former ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio.

She also reminisced about the time she had the chance to work with the movie and television icon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charo Santos- Concio (@charosantos)

“It’s Showtime” host Amy Perez also mourns the death of her “Palibhasa Lalake” co-star.

Romero and Perez portrayed mother and daughter in the ABS-CBN sitcom.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AMY PEREZ (@amypcastillo)

On her X page, Barbie Forteza also shared her grief and gratitude, expressing pride in having had the opportunity to work with Romero.

“This is so heartbreaking. Buong buhay ko pong ipagmamalaki na nakatrabaho ko po kayo. Rest in paradise, Ms. Gloria Romero,” she wrote.

Cherry Pie Picache also penned a heartfelt tribute to the veteran actress.

“I love you Tita Glo. Rest now in the loving arms of our Father and His perpetual light shine upon you. Heaven will definitely shine brighter with one of the most beautiful soul, being home,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cherry Pie Picache (@yescppicache)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2025 01 26T134558.688

AFP conducts background checks on 2025 election candidates to prevent foreign influence

2 mins ago
Gloria Romero

Manila declares three-day mourning for Gloria Romero

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 23T143954.651

WEEKLY HOROSCOPE: January 24 to January 30

2 hours ago
iStock 1638299318

Global tourism recovers from pandemic with 1.4B travelers recorded in 2024, says UN

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button