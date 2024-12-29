7 Filipinas among ‘most beautiful faces of 2024’; Andrea Brillantes tops the list

Seven Filipina celebrities have earned spots in the Top 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2024 globally, according to TC Candler’s rankings.

Andrea Brillantes, who ranked 16th in 2023, claimed the top spot this year, surpassing K-pop idols Jisoo and Nancy, as well as Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, wife of Chris Evans.

Filipina pop singers also made their first appearances on the list this year. Gehlee, a Filipina member of the K-pop group UNIS, landed at 82nd, while BINI’s Aiah Arceta secured the 88th spot.

Among the consistently recognized names, Janine Gutierrez secured the 28th spot, followed by Liza Soberano at 31st, who previously ranked first in 2017. Belle Mariano ranked 52nd, while Ivana Alawi landed at 69th.

TC Candler is the creator of The Independent Critics, a platform known for its annual global rankings of the “100 Most Beautiful Faces” and “100 Most Handsome Faces,” compiled through nominations and public voting.