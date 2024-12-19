EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Marvin Agustin, Jolina Magdangal as “Ex-Ex Lovers” in new movie

Courtesy: Jolina Magdangal/IG

The ‘90s love team of Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdangal will make a big-screen comeback after more than two decades, with the teaser release for their highly anticipated film “Ex-Ex Lovers”.

The two will portray best friends-turned-lovers reunited in Malta for the wedding of their daughter.

“They made the biggest mistake of falling in love with their best friend… again?” the teaser said – a reference to the iconic line from their classic film “Labs Kita… Okey Ka Lang?” in 1998.

Directed by JP Habac, the film also features Juan Karlos and Loisa Andalio.

The movie’s premiere date has yet to be released.

Agustin and Magdangal last starred together in the ABS-CBN drama series “Flordeliza” in 2015.

Their last big-screen team-up was in 1999 for the romantic-comedy “Hey Babe.”

