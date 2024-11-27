Miss Polo International: A celebration of beauty and sports in Dubai

The Miss Polo International non-bikini beauty pageant, recently held in Dubai, was a spectacular showcase of talent, elegance, and athleticism. This year’s event concluded with the crowning of Princess Joy Tocao from the USA as Miss Polo International. A passionate fitness instructor with a deep love for sports, Princess Joy seamlessly combines beauty and strength, impressing both the judges and the audience with her remarkable presence and dedication.

The competition was intense, with extraordinary contestants representing countries from around the globe. The first runner-up, Miss Polo Colombia, Patricia Diaz, captivated everyone with her grace and charm, while the second runner-up, Miss Polo Mexico, Esther Cardenas, stood out with her lively personality and dedication to fitness. Rounding out the top five were Miss Polo Belarus, Julia White, as the third runner-up, and Miss Polo UAE, Lucy Mila, who claimed the fourth runner-up spot. Each contestant brought her unique strengths, making this year’s pageant an unforgettable celebration of beauty, strength, and international camaraderie.

In addition to the main title, special awards were also presented to standout contestants. Chymbeelyn de Pasion from the Philippines was crowned Miss Polo Tourism, recognizing her dedication to promoting global tourism, while Precious Epiphany from Tanzania was honored as Miss Polo Charity for her outstanding commitment to charitable causes. Both women exemplified the true spirit of the competition, demonstrating passion for their causes and fostering a sense of international unity.

The judging panel was composed of distinguished experts, each bringing their unique perspective and expertise to the competition. Her Excellency Dr. Doreen Yusuf, an influential figure in diplomacy and humanitarian work, offered her keen judgment on the contestants’ character and impact. Antonio Rubel, a renowned fashion designer, shared his expert eye on beauty and aesthetics, while Francisco Mitrano, a respected sports consultant, evaluated the contestants’ athleticism and sportsmanship. Sheikh Mohammed Alshalan, a prominent member of the Emirati community, provided valuable cultural insights that enriched the judging process. Special guest Sheikh Khaled Aishareef, a popular social media influencer, added a dynamic touch to the event, engaging both contestants and the audience in a meaningful way.

The creator of Miss Polo International is Mrs. Ibife Alufohai. She wanted to celebrate beauty without bikinis, attracting contestants and supporters from around the world. Her hard work is clear in every part of the event, from choosing contestants to organizing the pageant. Mrs. Alufohai has created a platform for women to showcase both beauty and talent.

As the event ended, a big thank you was given to Zainab Al Taher, the National Franchise Director, UAE, for her strong support and coordination in managing the contestants and logistics. Special thanks also went to Her Excellency Doreen Yusuf from Canada for her important role in making the event a success.