First Filipino-made Miss Universe crown to be unveiled in Mexico

Pageant fans or not, there’s even more excitement for Filipinos this year as Miss Universe will unveil its first-ever crown crafted locally in the Philippines.

Jewelmer CEO Jacques Christophe Branellec announced on Instagram that the crown, made from golden South Sea pearls native to Palawan, will be launched in Mexico during the Miss Universe coronation night.

“From Palawan to the Universe! Off we go to Mexico City to launch the new crown of Miss Universe by Jewelmer! First time for the Universe to have a crown made in the Philippines adorned by our national gem, the golden South Sea pearl! Para sa bayan,” Branellec wrote in a caption.

The local brand proudly shared its milestone on social media, announcing that the 2024 Miss Universe winner will wear the first Filipino-made crown in the pageant’s history.

“Countless hands have contributed to this masterpiece — from Jewelmer’s dedicated pearl farmers to the Filipino master craftsmen — making it a striking emblem of the magic that transpires when man works in harmony with nature,” it said.

The Miss Universe coronation night will be held at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on November 17.