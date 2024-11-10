EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Heart Evangelista meets David Beckham and Win Metawin at Singapore Event

Photo courtesy: @iamhearte/IG

Heart Evangelista had the chance to mingle with international stars David Beckham and Thai actor Win Metawin during an exclusive event in Singapore.

The actress and Global Fashion Icon shared photos of her encounter with the two celebrities on Instagram, capturing her excitement at the star-studded gathering.

 

The three were among the high-profile guests celebrating the relaunch of the Marina Bay Sands, a major event marking upgrades to the iconic resort.

Following her brief trip to Singapore, Heart headed to Thailand, where she attended another brand engagement and embraced her “island girl” side in Phuket, enjoying the beach in a chic two-piece swimsuit.

