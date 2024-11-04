EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie gives birth to a baby boy

Photo courtesy: @luckychap/IG

“Barbie” actress Margot Robbie has welcomed her first child with her husband film producer and actor Tom Ackerley.

People confirmed that the 34-year-old Australian star has given birth to a baby boy, but more information is yet to be disclosed.

The news about Robbie’s pregnancy came out in July. Since then, she has been spotted proudly showing off her baby bump in stylish maternity outfits. Notably, she made her first red carpet appearance in Los Angeles wearing a stunning grey off-shoulder gown.

The couple first met in 2013 on the set of World War II drama Suite Française and officially tied the knot in 2016, where Ackerley was an assistant director.

Together, they co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment, the production company behind acclaimed films such as “I, Tonya,” “Birds of Prey,” and “Barbie,” all featuring Robbie in lead roles.

 

