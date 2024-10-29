Vice Ganda donates essentials to ‘Angat Buhay’ for typhoon victims

Kapamilya television host Vice Ganda visited the ‘Angat Buhay’ headquarters in Quezon City on Monday to personally deliver his donation for the victims of Typhoon Kristine. The donation included essentials such as underwear, diapers, toothbrushes, eco bags, and face and bath towels.

In a Facebook post, ‘Angat Buhay’ shared that Vice spent time with the foundation’s volunteers and staff, offering words of support and encouragement.

“Ngayong hapon, binisita tayo ni Vice Ganda upang magdrop-off ng kanyang donasyon at kumustahin ang ating mga volunteers,” the foundation wrote.

“Mula sa aming puso, maraming salamat sa iyong patuloy na pakikipagkapwa at pakikipagbayanihan!” the post continued.

In a separate conversation shared on social media, Vice spoke with former Vice President Leni Robredo via phone as he turned over his donations. “Sabi namin saan dadalhin ang goods sa office or sa Naga na, sabi sa amin diyan nalang sa office idiretcho, ang tagal din pala bago makarating sa inyo,” Vice shared with Robredo.

Robredo replied, “Oo, wala nang mabilhan dito ng pagkain, wala nang mabilhan ng gasolina.”

Vice joked that the entire country seems to be sending its donations through the foundation. Robredo acknowledged, “Swerte na maraming nagtitiwala.”

“Mas may tiwala pa nga ako sa inyo kaysa sa nanay ko,” Vice responded.

Vice also encouraged others who are interested in volunteering to join the foundation’s ongoing relief efforts.