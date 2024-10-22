EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Jolina Magdangal confirms reunion movie with Marvin Agustin 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago

Photo courtesy: @marvinagustin/IG

Pop icon Jolina Magdangal has confirmed that a reunion movie with her former love team partner, Marvin Agustin, is in development.

Magdangal and Agustin recently met with the team from Project 8, led by directors Dan Villegas and Antoinette Jadaone, to discuss the project.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News during the Kapamilya Karavan in Bacolod City last weekend, Magdangal revealed that this film could be the long-awaited comeback their fans have been hoping for.

“Pero sana ito na. Ang hirap din magbitaw ng kung anuman. Ang nangyayari ngayon kasi kahit kami kinakapa din namin,” Magdangal said, expressing cautious optimism about the project.

The script is still being finalized, and Magdangal emphasized how important the project is to both her and Agustin. “Sa amin ni Marvin, dream project namin ito … ‘yung dream project mo, pababayaan mo ba? Tinitignan maigi, sinusuri ng isa’t isa,” she added.

Though she avoided giving spoilers, Magdangal remains hopeful. “Always ako praying na ito na ito. Kung ibigay, I guess ito na talaga. Hoping kami talaga, nag-uusap kami lagi ni Marvin, sana ito na talaga,” she said.

Currently, Magdangal is part of the hit primetime series “Lavender Fields.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2024 10 22 at 5.00.22 PM

Big Ticket’s daily gold bar draws continue to deliver; with major wins for expats from Canada, the Philippines, and India

36 mins ago
Ybeth Template 24

Philippine Airlines offers baggage allowance promo for travel until March 2025

2 hours ago
Ybeth Template 23

Get your tickets now: SailGP 2024 set to make waves in Dubai!

3 hours ago
Ybeth Template 21

VP Duterte slams Remulla for ‘lack of legal knowledge’ over his desecration statement

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button