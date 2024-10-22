Jolina Magdangal confirms reunion movie with Marvin Agustin 

Pop icon Jolina Magdangal has confirmed that a reunion movie with her former love team partner, Marvin Agustin, is in development.

Magdangal and Agustin recently met with the team from Project 8, led by directors Dan Villegas and Antoinette Jadaone, to discuss the project.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News during the Kapamilya Karavan in Bacolod City last weekend, Magdangal revealed that this film could be the long-awaited comeback their fans have been hoping for.

“Pero sana ito na. Ang hirap din magbitaw ng kung anuman. Ang nangyayari ngayon kasi kahit kami kinakapa din namin,” Magdangal said, expressing cautious optimism about the project.

The script is still being finalized, and Magdangal emphasized how important the project is to both her and Agustin. “Sa amin ni Marvin, dream project namin ito … ‘yung dream project mo, pababayaan mo ba? Tinitignan maigi, sinusuri ng isa’t isa,” she added.

Though she avoided giving spoilers, Magdangal remains hopeful. “Always ako praying na ito na ito. Kung ibigay, I guess ito na talaga. Hoping kami talaga, nag-uusap kami lagi ni Marvin, sana ito na talaga,” she said.

Currently, Magdangal is part of the hit primetime series “Lavender Fields.”