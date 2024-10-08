Olivia Rodrigo donates Manila concert profits to charity

Olivia Rodrigo announced on her Instagram that she will donate all profits from the Philippine leg of her “GUTS World Tour” concert series to a local charity benefiting women and children.

“I’m SO stoked that all the net ticket sales from last night could be donated to @jhpiego through my fund 4 good,” she said.

The Entertainment Industry Foundation website says that Olivia’s Fund 4 Good is “a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for women and girls through direct support of community based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence.”

Meanwhile, Jhpiego Philippines is a non-profit organization that focuses on advancing women’s and children’s sexual health and empowerment.

According to its website, the organization has helped develop several projects, including the National Reproductive Health/Family Planning Guidelines, which are still used to provide standardized family planning services across the Philippines.

“I got to visit the organization while I was in Manila and was so impressed by the work they are doing providing healthcare to women and girls in the Philippines,” Olivia shared, adding that her recent concert at the Philippine Arena is “the most special show and the most meaningful trip.”

“Been dreaming of this show for a whileeeee. My first time in the Philippines and also my biggest venue ever!!!!! Thank you to everyone Manila for welcoming me so generously and making me feel so loved…,” she also said in her Instagram post, which received comments from several Philippine celebrities, including Anne Curtis and Marian Rivera.

Over 50,000 fans attended the Filipino-American singer-songwriter’s GUTS concert in Manila on October 5.