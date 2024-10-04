Fil-Am Star Olivia Rodrigo spotted in Manila’s Intramuros!

Fans spotted Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo in Intramuros, Manila.

A video uploaded by a netizen on TikTok showed Rodrigo walking around Intramuros. The netizen captioned: “Humble queen! Bambike tour turned into unexpected meet and greet!”

“Break legs at your Manila concert tomorrow @Olivia Rodrigo!!!” she added. As of this writing, the TikTok video garnered 163.2k likes, 677 comments, and 18.8k shares.

Netizens flooded the comments and noticed that Rodrigo’s boyfriend, the ‘Enola Holmes’ actor Louis Partridge, was with the ‘Vampire’ singer.

“The Louis Partridge was literally behind you,” one netizen commented with a crying emoji.

Rodrigo and Partridge were first seen together in London in October 2023, with blurry photos of them circulating online. However, that did not confirm their relationship.

It was not until January 2024 when Rodrigo soft launched her relationship with Partridge when she posted a picture of a dart board with their initials, O.R. and L.P.