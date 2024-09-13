Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate: Grab your tickets at 25%!

Are you looking for a fun and magical way to spend quality family time? How about an enchanting ice skating show featuring your favorite characters? This October, Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate—and you can enjoy tickets at 25% off!

This unforgettable show will bring back childhood memories for adults while captivating kids as they watch their beloved princesses and heroes come to life—on ice!

Happening at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate, running from October 16 to 20, 2024. With world-class ice skaters and stunning performances, it’s an event that will leave you and your family in awe!

Magical characters on ice

Prepare to be amazed as Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate characters to life! Watch classic princesses like Jasmine, Cinderella, and Rapunzel gracefully glide across the rink. You’ll also see beloved characters like Goofy, Donald Duck, Mickey, and Minnie Mouse, who never fail to bring a smile to your face.

For those who love reliving childhood favorites, look forward to ‘Toy Story’ characters, such as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, and Disney Pixar’s ‘Finding Dory’ characters, such as Dory and Marlin—timeless stories that continue to touch hearts no matter how old we get!

Fans of the latest Disney hits are in for a treat, too! Meet Mirabel and her magical family from ‘Encanto’, along with Elsa and Anna from ‘Frozen’ as they take you on icy adventures. And if you need a break from the chill, the tropical magic of ‘Moana’ will warm your heart as Princess Moana and the heroic Maui embark on a thrilling ice-bound journey.

Tickets at 25% Off

Get ready to dance, sing, and celebrate with all your favorite Disney characters! Enjoy 25% off select shows and ticket categories when you use the promo code DOI25. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal!

Tickets start from AED 75 and are available at etihadarena.ae. Spread the word to your family and friends, and get ready for a magical experience with your loved ones!