‘Rosalinda’ star Thalía wears Filipino designer Harvey Cenit’s dress at 2024 VMAs

Mexican singer Thalía, renowned for her role in the hit telenovela Rosalinda, dazzled on the red carpet at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in a stunning dress by UAE-based Filipino designer Harvey Cenit.

In an Instagram post, Cenit shared a photo of the metallic floral dress he designed for the iconic star, expressing that it has been a dream come true. He revealed that he has been a fan of the TV series since he was 14 years old, making this moment all the more special.

“It was the year 2000 when Rosalinda aired way back in the Philippines, where everyone is so passionate with telenovelas. I was 14, a dreamer. Looking forward to going home early from school so I won’t miss an episode! I think every Filipino of that age can relate!” Cenit wrote in his caption.

“As a young designer, I always wanted to dress her up, and I didn’t think this was even possible way back.

Now 24 years later, from Kawit, Medellin to the world, a dream came true,” he added.

Cenit is a Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer and was recognized by The Filipino Times Awards in 2016 as the Most Promising Designer of the Year.

Meanwhile, Thalía has been an icon in the Philippines for her roles in TV series Rosalinda and Marimar, which achieved impressive ratings when aired on Philippine TV. She was named as one of the presenters of the night during the 2024 VMAs.