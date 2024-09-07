Mariah Carey joins Filipino fans in early Christmas celebration with hit holiday song

American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has joined her Filipino fans in celebrating the Christmas season as early as September!

In a Facebook post, Carey shared a link to her iconic 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” a festive anthem that has become a staple in Filipino homes, shopping malls, and restaurants as the ‘Ber months’ begin.

“Philippines, it’s time (only for you!!). I hope you’re all safe and well. Let’s celebrate together,” she wrote in her caption.

Meanwhile, Filipino fans welcomed this early Christmas greeting.

“Our queen has spoken! Christmas has officially started in the Philippines!” a social media user said.

“I had a mini -heart attack. I thought it was a Christmas concert announcement for the Philippines!! Nevertheless, stream AIWFCIY and the entire Christmas ensemble!” another user said.

In 2023, Carey also acknowledged her Filipino fans after her hit Christmas song received more than 300,000 streams on Spotify in September, a 75-percent increase from 202.