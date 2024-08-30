EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Born on Sept 9, 2009? You might receive sponsorship from RTA!

Camille Quirino

If you were born on September 9, 2009, you might have the chance to apply for an academic sponsorship in Dubai!

Where is this generosity coming from, you wonder? Well, this date is huge for the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) as it is the Dubai Metro’s birthday! That means it is turning 15 years old in just a few more days!

This would also mean that students born on the same date will be 15 years old, and a sponsorship can help them with their school finances!

However, do take note that there are a few requirements you need to meet before you can avail of this sponsorship. First, you:

  1. Must be a UAE national
  2. Must be born on September 9, 2009
  3. Must have a cumulative GPA over 90 percent

According to RTA’s post on X (formerly Twitter), this initiative aims to give UAE nationals a way to pursue higher education.

In addition to the sponsorships, UAE nationals born on Dubai Metro’s anniversary day up to 2003 can look forward to a special event hosted by LEGOLAND Dubai on September 21, 2024.

Related story: Dubai Metro to mark 15th anniversary: Here’s what to expect

For those eager to celebrate RTA’s anniversary, you may head to Dubai Mall on September 9, 2024, to witness the Burj Khalifa illuminate in honor of Dubai Metro’s 15 years at 9:09 PM. It’s a perfect celebration for everyone, whether or not you share the September 9 birthday!

