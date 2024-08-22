EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Vice Ganda mourns passing of fur baby Chip In

Courtesy: Vice Ganda/FB

Unkabogable Star Vice Ganda shared a heartfelt letter on his Facebook account, expressing his deep sorrow over the passing of his beloved pet dog, Chip In, which he describes as “family and a true friend.”

“You have been with me for more than 6 years. You were my first fur baby,” he said, noting how Chip In, a Chow Chow breed, had been his source of joy and comfort when he was feeling down.

“We were so happy. I knew you fought hard enough to stay with me. But today I guess it’s really time to say goodbye and let you run and play in heaven.”

 

Play in Peace, Chip In!

