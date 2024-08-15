Maxine Medina welcomes first baby

Maxine Medina is now officially a mom as she gave birth to her first-born child, Timothy Mateus Ezekiel.
In an Instagram post yesterday, the 34-year-old beauty queen-actress announced the good news with the caption “First glimpse of our little miracle,” and posted photos of baby Timothy together with her non-showbiz husband, Timmy Llana, and herself.
Fellow celebrities and beauty queens joined in the celebration for the new parents, sharing their congratulations in the comments section.