Maxine Medina welcomes first baby

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado8 mins ago

Courtesy: Maxine Medina/Instagram

Maxine Medina is now officially a mom as she gave birth to her first-born child, Timothy Mateus Ezekiel.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the 34-year-old beauty queen-actress announced the good news with the caption “First glimpse of our little miracle,” and posted photos of baby Timothy together with her non-showbiz husband, Timmy Llana, and herself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maria Mika Maxine Medina – Llana (@maxine_medina)

Fellow celebrities and beauty queens joined in the celebration for the new parents, sharing their congratulations in the comments section.

