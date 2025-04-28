DOLE to offer 170,000 local, overseas jobs at Labor Day fairs

Around 170,000 job opportunities, both local and overseas, will be up for grabs during job fairs to be held at over 70 sites nationwide in celebration of Labor Day, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said about 2,000 employers are participating in the events, which will be organized in partnership with mall operators across the country.

“This number could still increase since we still have three days before the Labor Day celebration,” Laguesma said in an interview on Super Radyo DZBB.

He encouraged both unemployed individuals and those seeking better opportunities to visit the job fair sites.

“I am inviting all our job seekers—whether unemployed or already employed but looking for better positions and benefits—to check out the jobs being offered at our job fairs,” he said.

Laguesma noted that recent job fairs already recorded a number of on-the-spot hires, including about 100 in Malolos, Bulacan; 128 in Dagupan; and 170 in Pampanga.

According to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, 1.94 million Filipinos aged 15 and above were unemployed in February 2025. This figure is higher than the 1.80 million jobless individuals recorded in February 2024 but lower than the 2.16 million reported in January.

Meanwhile, 49.15 million Filipinos were employed during the month, translating to an employment rate of 96.2%. Of this number, 4.86 million were considered underemployed, seeking either additional hours or better job opportunities.