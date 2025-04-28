Marcos, Office of the President paid Nora Aunor’s hospital bills, other expenses

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and the Office of the President covered the hospital expenses and other debts of National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor, a senior Palace official confirmed.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Senior Undersecretary Analisa “Ana” Puod clarified to reporters that it was not the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) that paid the bills.

“It was the Office of the President and President Marcos himself,” Puod said.

She added that aside from Aunor’s hospital bill, other debts and expenses were also settled using the President’s personal funds.

Puod explained that while Aunor was entitled to hospitalization benefits as a National Artist, the cost of her stay at a private hospital exceeded what the standard benefits could cover.

“On top of the hospitalization benefits, the President and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos personally provided additional financial assistance,” Puod said.

The exact amount covered was not disclosed.

Nora Aunor, whose real name was Nora Cabaltera Villamayor, passed away on April 16 due to acute respiratory failure. She was 71 years old.

Earlier this week, she was laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

Known as the “Superstar,” Aunor built a celebrated career in both music and film, starring in classics like Himala, T-Bird at Ako, Bulaklak sa City Jail, and The Flor Contemplacion Story. She was also behind hit songs such as Handog and Ikaw ang Superstar.