Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate will make your Abu Dhabi night magical with 25% off tickets!

The cooler months are coming soon, and every family in the UAE will start to make plans for the perfect way to spend time with their loved ones. Guess what? You can put the upcoming Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate show on your bucket list!

Yes, you heard it right! This show is going to relive your childhood memories—if you’re an adult—or play with your children’s imagination as it brings magical characters to life, and on ice, too!

The Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate is going to be held at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from October 16 to 20, 2024. Prepare to be enchanted as professional skaters bring the magic of Disney to life, just as the show’s title promises.

Filled with festive cheer, the Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate will feature a special segment dedicated to the beloved characters from ‘Encanto.’ Watch as Mirabel and her magical family bring their enchanting story to life on the ice. Enjoy the vibrant ‘Encanto’ music and join in the fun as the skaters glide gracefully across the rink, creating a magical experience for audiences of all ages.

Get ready to meet more iconic Disney characters, including Moana and Maui, who embark on an adventurous journey to save their cherished tropical island. Meanwhile, the icy realm of Arendelle will captivate you as Anna and Elsa glide gracefully across the ice, demonstrating that the power of sisterhood is truly unbeatable. You may also meet other Disney princesses like Rapunzel, Cinderella, Jasmine, and many more.

Don’t miss the chance to see your favorite classic Disney characters—Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy—in action! The whole family will also delight in the whimsical adventures of the ‘Toy Story’ gang and Disney Pixar’s ‘Finding Dory.’ These timeless stories remain just as magical, no matter how much we grow up!

Get ready to dance, sing, and celebrate with your favorite Disney characters! Enjoy the magic of Disney songs and unforgettable performances. Plus, you’re in for a treat—book your tickets now and receive a 25% discount on select shows and ticket categories with the promo code DOI25. Don’t miss out on this fantastic offer!

Don’t waste your time; let yourself embrace this magical experience and share it with other Disney lovers out there. You may purchase your tickets at etihadarena.ae, starting from AED 75.