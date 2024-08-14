EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Angeline Quinto gives birth to second baby

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin59 mins ago

Photo courtesy: @babysylvio/IG

Filipino singer-actress Angeline Quinto is now a mom of two, after giving birth to her second child with non-showbiz husband Nonrev Daquina.

In an Instagram post, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, Baby Azena Sylvia.

They posted a photo of Angeline carrying her newborn daughter with her husband and first child, Sylvio, while in a hospital.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sylvio Quinto-Daquina (@babysylvio)

The singer also shared the good news in her Instagram story with the same photo.

“We’re officially a family of four!” Angeline captioned.

Angeline Quinto

Angeline and Nonrev welcomed Sylvio in April 2022 and officially tied the knot on April 25, 2024.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin59 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

carlos yulo salutes dad rtvm

CALOY, DITO PAPA MO: Carlos Yulo salutes dad during homecoming parade

1 min ago
Ybeth Photo 3

Hiraya, Likha, and some Filipino names you’ve probably never heard of

15 mins ago
UAE road istock

UAE’s new campaign cuts 4 black points from your driving record

1 hour ago
new mayor of bamban tarlac

Lone councilor who opposed POGO permit now acting mayor of Bamban, Tarlac

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button