Angeline Quinto gives birth to second baby

Filipino singer-actress Angeline Quinto is now a mom of two, after giving birth to her second child with non-showbiz husband Nonrev Daquina.

In an Instagram post, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, Baby Azena Sylvia.

They posted a photo of Angeline carrying her newborn daughter with her husband and first child, Sylvio, while in a hospital.

The singer also shared the good news in her Instagram story with the same photo.

“We’re officially a family of four!” Angeline captioned.

Angeline and Nonrev welcomed Sylvio in April 2022 and officially tied the knot on April 25, 2024.