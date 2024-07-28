SB19’s Pablo is newest coach of ‘The Voice Kids Philippines’

P-pop group SB19 leader Pablo is the newest coach of “The Voice Kids Philippines,” joining his fellow member Stell.

This was first announced by Julie Anne San Jose and Stell during the “JulieXStell: Ang Ating Tinig” concert, where Pablo made a surprise appearance and performed his single “edsa.”

GMA Network also confirmed the announcement in a social media post.

“WE WANT YOU, #TVKCoachPablo! Welcoming Pablo of SB19 as the newest superstar coach on #TheVoiceKids! Get ready for an epic season filled with incredible talent and unforgettable moments for our young artists,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gmanetwork (@gmanetwork)

Pablo is an addition to the panel of coaches, which includes Julie Anne San Jose, Billy Crawford, and SB19 Stell.

Although it did not come as a surprise as the singing competition already gave hints about their newest “superstar coach,” SB19 fans still welcomed this announcement.

“So happy that Pablo was chosen to be a coach. Well deserved. I’m so excited to watch and see how he will showcase his skill in arranging songs and see how he mentors young talents,” a social media user commented.