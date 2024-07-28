BINI Jhoanna skips world’s biggest K-pop festival due to health issues

Famous Filipino girl group BINI announced the absence of its group leader Jhoanna at the KCON Los Angeles 2024, the world’s biggest K-pop festival.

Jhoanna’s group posted an advisory on social media about her absence.

The advisory read: “Due to unanticipated health issues, Jhoanna will not be able to participate in KCON LA 2024.”

“Rest assured that she is being monitored closely and recovering well,” it added.

Meanwhile, the group encouraged fans to stay engaged. “Let’s keep supporting the other members and join us in this celebration of culture, music, and excellent performances,” the advisory concluded.

Jhoanna is the leader, second youngest member, and the lead vocal and lead rapper of the famous girl group.

BINI will perform for the pre-show of the “M Countdown” stage and will be part of the convention in a special “Meet the Rising Stars: BINI” panel.

The girl group’s participation in KCON 2024 is a historic milestone for BINI and other P-pop and OPM artists as the event is one of the biggest K-pop festivals worldwide.