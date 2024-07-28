EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

BINI Jhoanna skips world’s biggest K-pop festival due to health issues

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 mins ago

Famous Filipino girl group BINI announced the absence of its group leader Jhoanna at the KCON Los Angeles 2024, the world’s biggest K-pop festival.

Jhoanna’s group posted an advisory on social media about her absence.

The advisory read: “Due to unanticipated health issues, Jhoanna will not be able to participate in KCON LA 2024.”

“Rest assured that she is being monitored closely and recovering well,” it added.

Meanwhile, the group encouraged fans to stay engaged. “Let’s keep supporting the other members and join us in this celebration of culture, music, and excellent performances,” the advisory concluded.

Jhoanna is the leader, second youngest member, and the lead vocal and lead rapper of the famous girl group.

BINI will perform for the pre-show of the “M Countdown” stage and will be part of the convention in a special “Meet the Rising Stars: BINI” panel.

The girl group’s participation in KCON 2024 is a historic milestone for BINI and other P-pop and OPM artists as the event is one of the biggest K-pop festivals worldwide.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

driving car

RTA advises drivers using Emirates Road to expect traffic delays until August 31

17 hours ago
BINI Karen Davila

Karen Davila clarifies remarks on BINI, P-pop

17 hours ago
Katie WEB 62

‘One Country, One Voice’: Filipino professionals weigh in on PH-UAE CEPA

18 hours ago
Two

Dubai Police apprehend young man for doing reckless stunts while driving

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button