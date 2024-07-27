Karen Davila clarifies remarks on BINI, P-pop

Broadcast journalist Karen Davila has clarified her remarks about BINI “opening the doors” for P-Pop to be recognized internationally, which drew criticisms from some SB19 fans.

The comments of Davila came after a “TV Patrol” report, featuring BINI as the first P-pop group to perform at KCON LA, one of the largest K-pop festivals, to be held this year in Los Angeles.

“Ang maganda doon kasi ‘di ba ang K-pop sikat sa buong mundo, maganda ‘yung BINI na silang magbubukas ng pintuan para [sa] P-pop. ‘Pag sumikat sila, sisikat din ‘yung iba pang Pilipino,” Davila said.

Ito yung sinabi ni Karen Davila sa TV Patrol kanina regarding KPOP and PPOP. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xCSYIFtfrC — britrey 🇵🇭 (@britrey) July 23, 2024

However, the veteran journalist issued a statement explaining her remarks, saying she should have been more specific.

“SB19 first opened the doors for PPOP internationally and made history! BINI is carving their own – being the first all-girl group to hit it big. I should’ve been more specific. SB19 & BINI, you make us all proud! And may you both open more doors for aspiring local artists. Both are Proudly Filipino,” Davila said in a post on X.

This is after some social media users expressed their disagreement, saying that SB19 has long promoted the P-pop industry worldwide.

“SB19 had to crawl just so the other groups could run! Knowing that the boys are happy for the success of the other groups since their goal is for P-pop to be global. Unfair naman coz seems like you are discrediting their huge contribution to this movement,” a commenter wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the first batch of BINI, including Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Maloi, and Stacey, have arrived in Los Angeles ahead of KCON LA.