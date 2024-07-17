Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka rides a jeepney in Manila

The Taiwanese-Japanese stand-up comedian Atsuko Okatsuka tries riding a jeepney for the first time while in Manila.

“Hello from the Philippines 🥰,” the comedian wrote in the caption as she shared an Instagram reel with the hashtag “#notojeepneyphaseout.”

“I’m in a jeepney. That’s pretty much their public transportation,” she said in her video.

Atsuko was in Manila for her three-day “Full Grown Tour,” with sold-out shows from July 13 to 14, 2024.

The comedian expressed her fascination with the jeepney, describing it as a bus with “all open-hole windows” and “has a hole in the back.”

“This is like a rollercoaster, except it gets you to work. Come on, how fun is that?” she said.

Meanwhile, Atsuko was welcomed by her fans and celebrities in the comment section.

Miss Universe 2022 R’bonney Gabriel, who has been in the Philippines for a few months now, welcomed the comedian in the comment section.

“Welcome to the Philippines 🇵🇭 don’t worry the windows close when it rains,” Gabriel said.

“You’re the best kind of seatmate. No long wet hair getting blown to my face #bowlcutswag

If you ride some jeeps at night, it’s like a rave bus, with all the lights and the music,” one commenter said.

“Thank you @atsukocomedy for showing love to our “king for the streets.” They are currently on the verge of being phased out due to the govt’s modernization program that Jeepney drivers can’t afford. I hope you also join us in our struggle keep them. #NoToJeepneyPhaseout,” another commenter wrote.